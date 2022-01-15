Woman displaced from home after fire in Deep Creek section of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating after a fire in the Deep Creek section of the city left a woman displaced from her home Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, dispatch received a call for a fire in the 1100 block of Sir Galahad Drive at 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived four minutes later, they found an active fire in the rear of the woman's one-story home.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 1:33 p.m.

The woman was able to evacuate the structure before the fire department arrived thanks to working smoke detectors that alerted her. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is providing lodging assistance.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.