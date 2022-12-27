Woman drives car on Canal and plunges into freezing water

INDIANAPOLIS—Indianapolis Fire Department reported that a female driver drove her car onto the canal before breaking through the ice and plunging into the freezing cold water. The woman told firefighters that she was following her GPS.

IFD was dispatched to the canal around 11:03 p.m on calls that a car had drove into the canal and that bystanders were attempting to help.

The driver told firefighters that her GPS led her on the canal near the Colts Canal Playspace off of St. Clair St.

The driver drove down the embankment, through the park, and headed north on the canal.

As the driver came to the dead end at 10th St. she attempted to turn the car around to head south.

Her car broke through the ice before she reached New York St.

The driver was able to get out of the car with the help of bystanders and waited in a nearby hotel lobby.

Medics checked her on the scene and she was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for further evaluation.

This incident is still under investigation.

