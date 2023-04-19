Woman facing charges after Norfolk house fire on E. Indian River Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is facing charges after a house fire took place on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, April 19, at around 5:20 a.m. Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Indian River Rd for a residential structure fire.

Crews say they found a fire in the living room that was quickly extinguished.

A female at the residence was being detained by Norfolk police when Fire Marshals arrived.

Fire Marshals spoke with witnesses living in a different house and after further investigation, the female at the home where the fire took place was arrested by the Norfolk Fire Marshals office.

She was charge with burning or destroying dwelling house.

She is being held in the Norfolk City jail awaiting a bond hearing.

