CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was shot and killed inside a Chesapeake home Saturday morning, and police are currently on scene investigating.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 9:39 a.m., and officers responded to the 2500 block of Narrow Street. When they arrived, they found the woman and declared her dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.