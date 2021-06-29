Woman finishes Williamsburg triathlon in style with T-Rex costume

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - One Virginia Beach woman chose a very memorable to finish a triathlon in Williamsburg.

Christina Schreckengaust brought smiles to many faces as she finished the race in a T-Rex costume.

Her husband met her just before the finish line of her half Ironman so she could throw on her T-Rex costume and finish in style.

This triathlon was not just any race for Christina. She had back surgery 13 months ago and said this was a test race to see how she was really doing in her recovery.

Christina finished a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a half marathon strong. She says it was a long, hot day and she just wanted to make others smile.

Take a look as she finishes the race: