NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A woman was flown to the hospital after being struck by a tractor in the rural area of Virginia Beach.

Crews were dispatched to service around 6 p.m., in the 3200 block of Hungarian Road. A woman was injured during the incident and Nightingale was dispatched to take her to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

The crash is still being investigated and News 3 is working to learn more details.