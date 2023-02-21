Watch Now
Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash at Oyster Point Rd, Jefferson Ave intersection in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An auto-pedestrian crash left a woman with life-threatening injuries, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Monday, Feb. 20 just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Oyster Point Boulevard and Criston Drive in Newport News.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian, an adult female, with what authorities believe to be life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

The driver involved in the incident stayed on the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

