Woman hospitalized after being rescued from home during fire at Norfolk duplex

NORFOLK, Va. - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire at a duplex in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire happened around 2 p.m. on Marlow Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found one occupant trapped inside the home.
The occupant, a woman, was rescued by fire crews and taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
A cat and a dog were also removed from the home and are unharmed, fire officials said.
The fire is still under investigation.