Woman hospitalized after being rescued from home during fire at Norfolk duplex

Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 25, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire at a duplex in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire happened around 2 p.m. on Marlow Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found one occupant trapped inside the home.

The occupant, a woman, was rescued by fire crews and taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

A cat and a dog were also removed from the home and are unharmed, fire officials said.

The fire is still under investigation.

