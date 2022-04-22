Woman hospitalized after crews rescue her from Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One woman was hospitalized after Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services rescued her from a house fire Friday morning.

According to PFRES, crews were called to 99 Beacon Road at about 7:15 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire. When they arrived, they found a single-story residential home with fire coming from the interior.

Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, simultaneously rescuing the home's occupant.

The fire was extinguished by 7:52 a.m.

Navy Regional’s Medical Crew R25 was on scene to assist with treating the patient, who was then taken to Maryview Hospital.

The fire's cause is undetermined at this time, and the Portsmouth Fire Marshal Office is investigating the scene.