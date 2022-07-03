Woman hospitalized after early morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

According to police, at 3 a.m., officers received a call in reference to a shooting in the first block of Mimosa Crescent. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with a man she knew; the altercation led to an exchange of gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.