Woman hospitalized after Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach late Friday night.
According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Bassett Avenue at about 11:23 p.m. for reports of a person who sustained a gunshot wound while in their home.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult woman. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.
The home was damaged by apparent gunfire, police said.
There is currently no suspect information, and the shooting is still under investigation.