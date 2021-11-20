Woman hospitalized after Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach late Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Bassett Avenue at about 11:23 p.m. for reports of a person who sustained a gunshot wound while in their home.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult woman. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.

The home was damaged by apparent gunfire, police said.

There is currently no suspect information, and the shooting is still under investigation.