Watch
News

Actions

Woman hospitalized after Virginia Beach shooting

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 11:45:22-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach late Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Bassett Avenue at about 11:23 p.m. for reports of a person who sustained a gunshot wound while in their home.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult woman. She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.

The home was damaged by apparent gunfire, police said.

There is currently no suspect information, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks