Woman hurt after crashing motorcycle while trying to evade troopers in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 23-year-old woman was hurt in Virginia Beach Wednesday when she crashed her motorcycle while she was trying to flee Virginia State Police.

Around 2:05 p.m., troopers saw a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle driving in and out of traffic on I-64 at a high rate of speed, according to State Police. This was in the westbound lanes of I-64 at Indian River Road.

The trooper tried to pull over the motorcycle, but the driver sped up, exiting to eastbound I-264.

The driver, who troopers identified as Bethany Jordan, was going at speeds of 100 miles per hour and exited the interstate at Independence Boulevard, troopers said.

Jordan ended up crashing into a 2020 Honda Civic at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Columbus Street.

Jordan was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with serious injuries, State Police said, and charges are pending in the case.

The driver of the Civic had minor injuries.