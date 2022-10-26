Woman hurt following shooting in Suffolk; 29-year-old man charged

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said one person is facing charges after a shooting sent a woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:35 a.m., police said a woman walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned the shooting happened at an apartment in the 1100 block of Knotts Pointe Lane.

Investigators said an infant was present at the time of the shooting but was not harmed.

Officers said they arrested 29-year-old John Samuel Miller IV who is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.