Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman hurt following shooting in Suffolk; 29-year-old man charged

Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
News 3
Suffolk Police vehicle
Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 17:13:05-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said one person is facing charges after a shooting sent a woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:35 a.m., police said a woman walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned the shooting happened at an apartment in the 1100 block of Knotts Pointe Lane.

Investigators said an infant was present at the time of the shooting but was not harmed.

Officers said they arrested 29-year-old John Samuel Miller IV who is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19