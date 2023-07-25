Woman in Hampton stabbed, hospitalized following apparent ‘domestic-related’ incident: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after getting stabbed in Hampton, according to police.

Police say just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, they received a call about a stabbing incident in the 100 block of Doolittle Road.



At the scene, officers say they found a woman outside of a home suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

Police did not release details about any potential suspects, but they did say the stabbing does “appear to be domestic-related.”

