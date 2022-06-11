Watch
Woman injured following shooting on Granella Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in locating the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday.

Around 10:41 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting victim that walked into a local hospital. When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot.

She was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was shot in the first block of Granella Street.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Detectives say they are working to gain the victim’s cooperation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

