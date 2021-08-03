Watch
News

Actions

Woman injured, vehicles shot during Norfolk incident

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:30:22-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 800 block of E. Olney Road for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When they got there, officers came in contact with a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk Grneral Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they also noticed that several vehicles were struck by gunfire including a residence. The investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time.

If you have information about this crime call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online via P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections