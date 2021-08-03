Woman injured, vehicles shot during Norfolk incident

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 800 block of E. Olney Road for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When they got there, officers came in contact with a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk Grneral Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they also noticed that several vehicles were struck by gunfire including a residence. The investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time.

If you have information about this crime call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online via P3Tips.com.