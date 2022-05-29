Woman killed after crashing motorcycle into guard rail in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A woman was killed after crashing her motorcycle into a guard rail at the intersection of Saunders Road and Daphia Circle Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a report of a single-motorcycle crash in the area.

Police say the woman was riding her motorcycle westbound on Saunders Road when she took a turn on a curve in the road and crashed into the guard rail.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.