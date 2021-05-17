Woman killed after head-on crash with bus on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK, Va. - A woman has died after being thrown from her vehicle during a head-on crash with a bus at the Queens Sound Bridge on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say at 7:18 a.m., a 2019 Starcraft Transit commuter bus was traveling westbound on Route 175 (the Chincoteague Causeway) leaving Chincoteague Island when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.

The driver, who was the only person on the bus, tried to swerve into the grassy median to avoid the crash. Once the vehicles collided, the bus overturned on its passenger side, coming to a stop in the grass.

The bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 32-year-old Ashley Renee Pennell, was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene from her injuries. State Police say she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Pennell's family in Milford, Delaware, have been notified of her death.

At this time, officials do not know whether alcohol played a contributing factor.

