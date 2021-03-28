Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-64 West

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead on I-64 West Saturday night.

According to police, at around 8:59 p.m., a 2018 Toyota Rav4 was traveling in the left lane when it was cut off by another vehicle. The driver hit his brakes to avoid crashing and was struck from behind by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway, and the Silverado's passenger was ejected.

The passenger, 36-year-old Annette Marie Laux, died at the scene from her injuries. The Silverado's driver, 36-year-old Craig Alan Vanvleet, was taken to the hospital and was charged with reckless driving, driving without a seatbelt and not having a valid operator's license, with other charges pending at this time.

The Rav4's driver was uninjured, and his front seat passenger was taken to the hospital.