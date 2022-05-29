Watch
Woman killed in crash while crossing road in Virginia Beach

Posted at 11:38 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 11:49:52-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a 63-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the road Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at about 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When they arrived, they learned that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Rose Mary Maier, was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle's driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.

