Woman killed in Loudoun Co. crash involving Washington Football Team player

LOUDOUN Co., Va. - Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett was involved in a crash that left his passenger dead and sent him to the hospital Thursday night.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Gum Spring Road at about 9:15 p.m.

Police said Everett was driving north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

The passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, Nevada, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center, where he's currently being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash's cause is still under investigation. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.

The Washington Football Team released the following statement regarding the crash:

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."