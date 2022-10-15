Woman killed in shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting outside of Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. All students and staff were reported to be safe, according to a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson.

Richmond Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call outside of the school along the 1200 block of Jahnke Road in South Richmond.

Police said a woman outside of the school got into an altercation with other people.

During that altercation, someone pulled out a gun and began to shoot.

A man and a woman hit by gunfire drove themselves to the hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead when they arrived.

The school was initially put on lockdown, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

"At NO time did this incident involve students, faculty, or staff of this school, and NO students were injured," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "Detectives have determined the school was not a target."

Police have not yet released information about the shooting suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.