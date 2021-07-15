Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A woman was killed after a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Wilroy Road in the Shingle Creek area of the city Wednesday night.

Dispatchers got the call about a crash involving a passenger vehicle at 7:23 p.m.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, had to be pulled from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Her name being withheld until officials notify her next of kin.

Crews with Suffolk Public Works are setting up detours in the area. The 1000 block of Wilroy Road will be closed between Saunders Drive and Suburban Drive for several hours while police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

