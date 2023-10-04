Woman missing since Oct. 3, family 'concerned for her safety': Chesapeake Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is requesting the public's help with locating a missing person, Ashley Harrison.

Ashley’s family has not been able to make contact with her since October 3, and are concerned for her safety, according to police.

She is described by police as a black female, 5'03'' tall, and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and black hair, police explained. Ashley was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and dark pants.

If anybody has any information that could assist with locating Ashley Harrison please contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757-)-382-6161.