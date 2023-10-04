Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman missing since Oct. 3, family 'concerned for her safety': Chesapeake Police

Ashley Harrison
Chesapeake Police Dept.
Ashley Harrison
Ashley Harrison
Posted at 4:15 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 16:17:06-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is requesting the public's help with locating a missing person, Ashley Harrison.

Ashley’s family has not been able to make contact with her since October 3, and are concerned for her safety, according to police.

She is described by police as a black female, 5'03'' tall, and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and black hair, police explained. Ashley was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and dark pants.

If anybody has any information that could assist with locating Ashley Harrison please contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757-)-382-6161.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV