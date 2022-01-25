Woman-owned sports bar in Virginia Beach credits community for success during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is a big supporter of local businesses. Our team has been alongside many of them as they navigated the ups and downs of the pandemic. Reporter Erin Miller checks back in with Sloppy Seconds Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach to see how they're doing.

The last time we were here was last January, when the owners were down to their last dollar and weren't even sure if they would be able to stay open.

But as we stand here today, things are much different.

"You think that you're going to go bankrupt, you know - you think you're going to lose your business, and it all of a sudden did a 180; it turned around,” said Jennifer Norris, a co-owner of the bar.

A turnaround that was made possible by the community after these ladies reached out online for help.

Trudging through another year of the pandemic, this female-run sports bar can continue to serve up drinks and delicious food.

They attribute part of their success to available financial grants and the community's push to support small business.

In fact, they just celebrated three years in business - a huge milestone when so many other restaurants had to shutter their doors.

"I think the three of us have actually been blessed to get this far and have all the help that we had between Channel 3 and the public and all our regulars, our families and new customers. I think it's wonderful,” said co-owner Cynthia Langley-Abdullah.

"The Lord was just with us with everything,” Sindee added. Thankful for everyone who has supported them, the ladies hope that anyone who comes in leaves with a full stomach and a smile.

