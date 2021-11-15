Woman pulled from vehicle after crash with box truck in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A woman was pulled out of her vehicle after a crash with a box truck in the 1400 block of N. Main Street Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the area at 2:40 p.m.

Police say the passenger vehicle ran off the road and came to rest in a ravine on the side of the road.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel initially had to stabilize the vehicle before the driver, a woman, could be extricated. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Medics gave the woman emergency medical assessment and treatment and ground transported her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck, a man, refused medical transport.

A portion of the road in the immediate area was closed after the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

