Woman recalls total 'terror' of Charlottesville car attack

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in Washington. A trial is beginning in Charlottesville, Virginia to determine whether white nationalists who planned the so-called “Unite the Right” rally will be held civilly responsible for the violence that erupted. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, FILE)
Jason Kessler
Posted at 10:16 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:16:06-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A woman who was pushed to safety as a car slammed into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has recounted a scene of “complete terror."

Marissa Blair testified Monday in the third week of a civil trial of a lawsuit that seeks to hold white nationalists organizers of the 2017 rally responsible for the violence.

Nine people who were physically injured or emotionally scarred are suing the rally organizers, alleging they conspired to commit violence.

The driver of the car is serving life in prison for murder and hate crimes. One woman was killed and dozens were injured in the car attack.

