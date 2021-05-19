Woman reports being kidnapped from Cape Hatteras public restrooms, escapes incident

MANTEO, N.C. - Officials are seeking the public’s help to get information about an alleged kidnapping that was reported Wednesday, May 12.

A Seashore visitor reported being kidnapped from the Coquina Beach Access restrooms by an adult white male around 6:45 p.m. on May 12. The restrooms are located across N.C. Highway 12 (NC 12) from the Bodie Island Light Station.

The woman claimed she was physically forced by the male to drive her vehicle, a silver 2017 Ford Escape, until reaching the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot, located across NC 12 from the Little Kinnakeet Life-Saving Station.

She told officials that once at the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot she escaped west from the ocean-side beach and ran south along NC 12 until she was picked up by a passing motorist.

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded and began investigating jointly with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Officials said the woman did not require transport to the hospital.

The alleged kidnapper was described as six feet tall with light colored hair, scruffy chin hair and possibly a thin mustache. He most likely fled the scene by foot along NC 12 or the beach the evening of May 12.

Anyone with information that may help to identify the individual responsible for committing this alleged crime are asked to contact the ISB by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an anonymous tip at www.nps.gov/isb.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are available.