Woman says man tried to abduct her in Norfolk; detectives looking to identify suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives say a man tried to abduct a woman in the 700 block of W. Olney Road Wednesday night, and they're asking for the public's help identifying him.

Around 9 p.m., on March 17, officers with the Norfolk Police Department responded to the area for the report of an abduction.

When they arrived on scene, they met with a woman who told them a man grabbed her and tried to take her to an unknown location. She was able to flag down a security guard during the encounter, and the suspect fled.

There were no injuries reported.

Detectives describe the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18-25 and who is between 5'6"-5'7" tall. They released photos of the suspect, hoping someone may be able to identify him.

Norfolk Police Department

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.