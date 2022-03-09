Woman scares off 2 people attempting to rob her in Virginia Beach by honking horn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman in her car was able to scare off two armed people attempting to rob her by honking her horn.

According to police, on Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m., a woman was sitting in her car at her apartment complex at Magnolia Chase Way.

The woman tells police she was approached by two people who demanded money with a weapon. Police say she was able to scare them away by honking her car's horn several times.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered that several vehicles in the complex had been rummaged through.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.