Woman seriously hurt after Suffolk bicycle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - A bicyclist was seriously hurt after a crash at the intersection of E. Washington Street and 10th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:51 p.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the bicyclist, a woman, emergency medical assessment and treatment. She was then ground transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Her condition is said to be critical.

The intersection remains closed at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Detours are currently in place.

