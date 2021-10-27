Watch
News

Actions

Woman seriously hurt after Suffolk bicycle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Police Department
EWashington&10th.jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 16:36:11-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A bicyclist was seriously hurt after a crash at the intersection of E. Washington Street and 10th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:51 p.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the bicyclist, a woman, emergency medical assessment and treatment. She was then ground transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Her condition is said to be critical.

The intersection remains closed at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Detours are currently in place.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections