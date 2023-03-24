Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Evergreen Place in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth left a woman seriously hurt Friday afternoon.

It happened near the 2500 block of Evergreen Place, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a tweet posted just before 5 p.m. That's just off Deep Creek Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 2500 block of Evergreen Place. An adult female sustained a serious injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Yar6Ck7tRb — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 24, 2023

Police did not provide any details on potential suspects in the case.