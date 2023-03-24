Watch Now
Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Evergreen Place in Portsmouth, police say

Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 24, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth left a woman seriously hurt Friday afternoon.

It happened near the 2500 block of Evergreen Place, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a tweet posted just before 5 p.m. That's just off Deep Creek Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police did not provide any details on potential suspects in the case.

