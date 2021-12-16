Woman seriously injured after shooting in Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Hampton on Thursday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about a shooting that happened in the 500 block of West Chamberlin Avenue.

When officers got there they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The police preliminary investigation revealed the victim was inside a home when she was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information for police call 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

