Woman seriously injured in Norfolk pedestrian crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman was seriously hurt in a pedestrian crash in the 4600 block of Denver Avenue Monday night.
The call came in around 9 p.m.
The woman was taken to local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are said to be life-threatening.
Norfolk Police are investigating the crash.
