Watch
News

Actions

Woman seriously injured in Norfolk pedestrian crash

NF 4600 Denver Avenue pedestrian crash (April 25)
News 3 photographer Chip Brierre
NF 4600 Denver Avenue pedestrian crash (April 25)
NF 4600 Denver Avenue pedestrian crash (April 25)
NF 4600 Denver Avenue pedestrian crash (April 25)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 23:32:56-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman was seriously hurt in a pedestrian crash in the 4600 block of Denver Avenue Monday night.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

The woman was taken to local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Norfolk Police are investigating the crash.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home