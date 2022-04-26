Woman seriously injured in Norfolk pedestrian crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman was seriously hurt in a pedestrian crash in the 4600 block of Denver Avenue Monday night.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

The woman was taken to local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Norfolk Police are investigating the crash.

