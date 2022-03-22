Woman seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting; Police name husband found dead as suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting and her husband was found dead shortly after.

On Tuesday, around 2:21 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Pulaski Street for a reported gunshot wound incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old woman with a life-threatening injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say she is currently in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect was identified as her 39-year-old husband, but he fled the scene before police got there.

Her husband was found dead about an hour later near the 1700 block of Piedmont Avenue. Officials say at this time it appears that he may have taken his own life.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

