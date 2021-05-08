Watch
Woman seriously injured while skydiving at Suffolk Executive Airport

Suffolk Police Department
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 08, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after landing on top of an aircraft hangar while skydiving at the Suffolk Executive Airport.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, officers and personnel from Suffolk Fire & Rescue were called to the airport at 11:27 a.m. for the incident.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews had to use the platform of a ladder truck to reach the victim, who received emergency medical assessment and treatment before being driven to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

