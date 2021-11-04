Woman shot in Hampton, suffering life-threatening injuries

HAMPTON, Va. - A woman was shot early Thursday morning in Hampton.

Public Safety Communications received a call of a shooting at approximately 6:29 a.m.

Officers were called to the first block of Saxony Place, and upon arrival they found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hampton Medics transported the woman to a local hospital where she is now being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified all parties involved in the incident and are not looking for any suspects at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Authorities encourage anyone with information that will assist police to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.