Woman shot on I-295 after mystery driver pulled behind her and 'began shooting' troopers say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A driver is recovering after a disturbing incident along Interstate 295 in Hopewell early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police officials said a woman was driving on I-295 north in Hopewell just after 12:50 a.m. when "an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting" at her car.

The 36-year-old woman from Hopewell was hit, but managed to pull over and call for help, according to officials.

The victim was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656, #77 on a cell phone or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.