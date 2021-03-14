Woman shot while inside Hampton business on West Pembroke Ave

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman injured Saturday evening.

Around 6:01 p.m., officials received a call about a shooting that just occurred in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 44-year-old woman who was shot.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was inside of a business when she was shot from the nearby vicinity. The shooting is currently uder investigation and police have not released any suspect information.

