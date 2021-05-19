Woman shot while standing near road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is looking for help to identify the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue. Prior to officer’s arrival, a 19-year-old female walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary police investigation revealed the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while standing near the roadway in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The victim was not cooperative with investigators, they reported.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.