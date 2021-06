PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Churchland Boulevard Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard at 8:05 p.m., for a gunshot wound incident.

A woman was found shot at the scene and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No further details or suspect information have been released at this time.

