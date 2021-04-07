Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a crash in the 9300 block of Tidewater Drive Tuesday night.

Norfolk Police say the call came in around 9 p.m.

Authorities say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

There is no further information.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a single vehicle accident in the 9300 block of Tidewater Dr. A woman has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 9:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/U5w3RIs0YR — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 7, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.