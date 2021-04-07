Watch
Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Norfolk

Norfolk Police
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 06, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - A woman is in the hospital after a crash in the 9300 block of Tidewater Drive Tuesday night.

Norfolk Police say the call came in around 9 p.m.

Authorities say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

There is no further information.

