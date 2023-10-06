Woman tries to bring Giraffe feces through airport in Minnesota, stopped by customs

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. — A passenger was stopped at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport when she attempted to bring giraffe feces into the country on Sept. 29.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection the woman was returning from Kenya when she was selected for inspection by the agency's agriculture specialists.

CBP says the woman declared the droppings, which were in a box.

She also said that she had planned to make a necklace out of them.

The box and the fecal matter were both destroyed.

It's actually not illegal to bring animal droppings into the country, however, you will need a veterinary services permit to do so.

A customs official says there's danger with bringing fecal matter into the United States with a high chance a person could contract a disease and develop serious health issues.