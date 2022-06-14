Woman wanted for embezzling $30K from Williamsburg business turns herself in

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A woman wanted for embezzling more than $30,000 from a Williamsburg business has turned herself in, police say.

Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace of York County was arrested on four felony charges of embezzlement Monday night.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, investigators discovered Taylor-Wallace had embezzled thousands of dollars from a business located in the 200 block of Monticello Avenue. They say she embezzled the money via fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022.

As a result, they obtained four felony embezzlement warrants against her.

Officials say she agreed on June 8 to turn herself in but never showed up.

On Monday, June 14, she turned herself in to law enforcement at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.