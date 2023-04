PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman went to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday night.

Just after 11:50 p.m., police tweeted the shooting happened in the 900 block of Amelia Avenue. Police said a woman had a life-threatening injury.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not provide any other details.

This is a developing story.