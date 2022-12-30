Watch Now
Woman with serious injuries after stabbing in Suffolk, police say

Posted at 9:25 PM, Dec 29, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — A stabbing in Suffolk sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night.

Police said around 7:50 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street where they found a woman had been stabbed. Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews took her to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." There was no further information about her condition.

An "offender" was detained at the scene, police said. There were no other details provided about that person.

Police did not provide any information about potential charges in the case.

