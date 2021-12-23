Woman's vehicle stolen with Christmas gifts inside from Norfolk 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is seeking a suspect after a woman's vehicle was stolen with Christmas gifts inside.

According to police, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven on Shore Drive. The woman went inside the store and left her vehicle running with the key in the ignition. As she did, someone else got into the vehicle and left the scene.

Police say the vehicle, a red GMC Acadia, was last seen driving west on E. Little Creek Road.

The woman told News 3 she and her son were victims of a careless driver back in October, and had just completed physical therapy and recently gotten the car. She also said inside the car were $600 in gift cards, identification cards, medical cards and personal items.

“This is definetly a big blow to me and my kids right before Christmas. We've been through so much these last couple months,” said Lekiaite Mayfield.

In surveillance videos you can see a sedan drive up to Mayfield’s SUV right after she gets out. The passenger of the sedan then quickly jumps out, get into Mayfield’s SUV, and drive away with it.

"We strongly encourage citizens to not leave their keys inside of their vehicle, keep it locked, and never leave it running unattended," said Sgt. William D. Pickering Jr. with the Norfolk Police Department.