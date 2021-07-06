Women’s Wellness Wednesday returns to provide Chesapeake women with proper resources

CHESAPEAKE, Va.– Women’s Wellness Wednesday will hold its second event on July 7.

The event, which is held on the first Wednesday of each month, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside of the Chesapeake Rx Pharmacy, located in the Bainbridge Marketplace Shopping Center.

Officials say after monitoring repeat visits to the Chesapeake Medical Center’s Emergency Room, it was determined that the majority of patients with multiple visits were women who resided in the 23324 zip code. That area has fewer resources, less access to care, and higher rates of chronic illness.

To combat the high rate of hospital visits, Women’s Wellness Wednesdays was created. The event allows the opportunity to bring vendors together each month to help provide resources, services, and conveniences. Organizers hope this will improve the overall health of women in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

The events will take place on the first Wednesday of each month through November.