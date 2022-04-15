Wooden FAO Schwarz-branded toys sold nationwide recalled due to choking hazard

MerchSource is recalling two wooden FAO Schwarz-branded toys sold nationwide and online at Target and FAO Schwarz stores due to a choking hazard.

This recall involves the FAO Schwarz-branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy and the Toy Wood Sensory Board.

The Robot Buddy is a sensory activity box with a robot factory inspired design featuring spinners, knobs and gear and bead manipulation activities. “Robot Factory” is written on the side of the activity box. The recall includes batch number 35227A21210; you can find the batch number printed on the inside panel of the activity box.

The Toy Wood Sensory Board is a sensory activity center featuring spinners, flippers, a maze and a musical xylophone with a connected mallet. “FAO Schweetz Shop” is written on the top of the board. The recall involves batch number 59945A21207; you can find the batch number screen printed in black on the back of the board.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 20 reports of small parts coming loose or falling off of the toys, including nine reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Toy Wood Play Smart Robot and 11 reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Toy Wood Sensory Board. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children, stop using them and contact MerchSource to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled toys and instructions on how to receive a full refund.

About 46,200 units in total will be impacted by the recall.

To learn more, click here.