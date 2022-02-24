Wooden Teethers recalled due to choking hazard

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Bebe au Lait is recalling their wooden teethers.

The recall includes 12 different styles of wooden teethers, including shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. The teethers measure 3” x 3” x 1” and are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of the following date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

Teethers should be taken away from children immediately.

Bebe au Lait can be contacted for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit. Those with teethers can also fill out a form for a store credit at www.bebeaulait.com/recall.

Six reports of detached beads have been received, including one report of a child placing a bead in their mouth.

The wooden teethers were sold online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.